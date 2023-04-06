The San Antonio Spurs (20-59) go head to head with the Portland Trail Blazers (33-46) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, April 6, 2023. The matchup airs on CW35 and ROOT Sports NW+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Spurs vs. Trail Blazers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: CW35 and ROOT Sports NW+

Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Spurs have a -826 scoring differential, falling short by 10.4 points per game. They're putting up 112.3 points per game to rank 25th in the league and are giving up 122.7 per outing to rank 30th in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers' -260 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 113.2 points per game (19th in NBA) while giving up 116.5 per outing (19th in league).

These teams average 225.5 points per game combined, two less than this game's total.

Opponents of these teams score 239.2 points per game combined, 11.7 more points than this contest's total.

San Antonio has put together a 32-47-0 record against the spread this season.

Portland is 36-42-1 ATS this year.

