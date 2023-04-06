Trail Blazers vs. Spurs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:22 AM AKDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The San Antonio Spurs (20-59) play the Portland Trail Blazers (33-46) as 3.5-point favorites on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on CW35 and ROOT Sports NW+. The matchup has an over/under of 230.5 points.
Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: in ,
- TV: CW35 and ROOT Sports NW+
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Spurs
|-3.5
|230.5
Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats
- Portland has played 38 games this season that finished with a combined score over 230.5 points.
- Portland's games this season have had an average of 229.8 points, 0.7 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Portland's ATS record is 37-42-0 this year.
- The Trail Blazers have been underdogs in 46 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (30.4%) in those contests.
- This season, Portland has won 12 of its 37 games, or 32.4%, when it is the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Portland has a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.
Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Spurs
|44
|55.7%
|112.3
|225.5
|122.7
|239.2
|233.1
|Trail Blazers
|38
|48.1%
|113.2
|225.5
|116.5
|239.2
|229.4
Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends
- Portland has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 2-8 overall in its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Trail Blazers have hit the over four times.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Portland has a lower winning percentage at home (.425, 17-23-0 record) than away (.513, 20-19-0).
- The Trail Blazers' 113.2 points per game are 9.5 fewer points than the 122.7 the Spurs allow.
- Portland has put together a 17-2 ATS record and an 18-1 overall record in games it scores more than 122.7 points.
Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Spurs
|32-47
|0-0
|45-34
|Trail Blazers
|37-42
|19-20
|38-41
Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Point Insights
|Spurs
|Trail Blazers
|112.3
|113.2
|25
|19
|16-11
|17-2
|11-16
|18-1
|122.7
|116.5
|30
|19
|12-6
|19-8
|12-6
|19-8
