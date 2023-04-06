Damian Lillard Injury Status - Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Injury Report April 6
The Portland Trail Blazers (33-46) will be monitoring 13 players on the injury report, including Drew Eubanks, as they prepare for a Thursday, April 6 game against the San Antonio Spurs (20-59) at Moody Center, which tips at 8:00 PM ET.
The Trail Blazers' last game on Tuesday ended in a 119-109 loss to the Grizzlies. Skylar Mays' team-high 24 points paced the Trail Blazers in the loss.
Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jusuf Nurkic
|C
|Out
|Knee
|13.3
|9.1
|2.9
|Drew Eubanks
|C
|Questionable
|Thoracic
|6.4
|5.3
|1.3
|Jerami Grant
|PF
|Out
|Quadricep
|20.5
|4.5
|2.4
|Justise Winslow
|SF
|Out For Season
|Ankle
|6.8
|5
|3.4
|Kevin Knox
|SF
|Questionable
|Knee
|5.8
|2.7
|0.5
|Damian Lillard
|PG
|Out For Season
|Calf
|32.2
|4.8
|7.3
|Anfernee Simons
|SG
|Out
|Foot
|21.1
|2.6
|4.1
|Matisse Thybulle
|SG
|Questionable
|Knee
|4.1
|2
|0.7
|Nassir Little
|PF
|Out
|Ankle
|6.6
|2.6
|0.9
|Cameron Reddish
|SF
|Questionable
|Lumbar
|9.7
|2.2
|1.4
|Trendon Watford
|PF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|6.9
|3.8
|2
|Keon Johnson
|SG
|Out
|Finger
|4.7
|1.1
|1.5
|Shaedon Sharpe
|SG
|Questionable
|Knee
|9.6
|2.9
|1.1
San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today
Spurs Injuries: Devonte' Graham: Out (Adductor), Doug McDermott: Out (Ankle), Khem Birch: Out (Knee), Zach Collins: Questionable (Finger), Romeo Langford: Questionable (Adductor), Keldon Johnson: Questionable (Foot), Devin Vassell: Out (Knee), Charles Bassey: Out (Patella), Jeremy Sochan: Out (Knee)
Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: CW35 and ROOT Sports NW+
Trail Blazers Season Insights
- The Trail Blazers average 9.5 fewer points per game (113.2) than the Spurs allow (122.7).
- Portland is 18-1 when it scores more than 122.7 points.
- The Trail Blazers have fared worse offensively in their previous 10 games, averaging 104.9 points per contest, 8.3 fewer points their than season average of 113.2.
- Portland knocks down 12.9 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in the league), while its opponents have made 12.4 on average.
- The Trail Blazers average 112.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (14th in league), and concede 115.6 points per 100 possessions (26th in NBA).
Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Spurs
|-4
|227.5
