The Portland Trail Blazers (33-46) will be monitoring 13 players on the injury report, including Drew Eubanks, as they prepare for a Thursday, April 6 game against the San Antonio Spurs (20-59) at Moody Center, which tips at 8:00 PM ET.

The Trail Blazers' last game on Tuesday ended in a 119-109 loss to the Grizzlies. Skylar Mays' team-high 24 points paced the Trail Blazers in the loss.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jusuf Nurkic C Out Knee 13.3 9.1 2.9 Drew Eubanks C Questionable Thoracic 6.4 5.3 1.3 Jerami Grant PF Out Quadricep 20.5 4.5 2.4 Justise Winslow SF Out For Season Ankle 6.8 5 3.4 Kevin Knox SF Questionable Knee 5.8 2.7 0.5 Damian Lillard PG Out For Season Calf 32.2 4.8 7.3 Anfernee Simons SG Out Foot 21.1 2.6 4.1 Matisse Thybulle SG Questionable Knee 4.1 2 0.7 Nassir Little PF Out Ankle 6.6 2.6 0.9 Cameron Reddish SF Questionable Lumbar 9.7 2.2 1.4 Trendon Watford PF Questionable Ankle 6.9 3.8 2 Keon Johnson SG Out Finger 4.7 1.1 1.5 Shaedon Sharpe SG Questionable Knee 9.6 2.9 1.1

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Spurs Injuries: Devonte' Graham: Out (Adductor), Doug McDermott: Out (Ankle), Khem Birch: Out (Knee), Zach Collins: Questionable (Finger), Romeo Langford: Questionable (Adductor), Keldon Johnson: Questionable (Foot), Devin Vassell: Out (Knee), Charles Bassey: Out (Patella), Jeremy Sochan: Out (Knee)

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: CW35 and ROOT Sports NW+

Trail Blazers Season Insights

The Trail Blazers average 9.5 fewer points per game (113.2) than the Spurs allow (122.7).

Portland is 18-1 when it scores more than 122.7 points.

The Trail Blazers have fared worse offensively in their previous 10 games, averaging 104.9 points per contest, 8.3 fewer points their than season average of 113.2.

Portland knocks down 12.9 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in the league), while its opponents have made 12.4 on average.

The Trail Blazers average 112.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (14th in league), and concede 115.6 points per 100 possessions (26th in NBA).

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Spurs -4 227.5

