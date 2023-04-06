Keldon Johnson and Drew Eubanks are two players to watch on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, when the San Antonio Spurs (20-59) square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (33-46) at Moody Center.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on ROOT SPORTS Northwest with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Spurs

Game Day: Thursday, April 6

Thursday, April 6 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Moody Center

Moody Center Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Johnson, Damian Lillard and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Trail Blazers' Last Game

The Trail Blazers lost their most recent game to the Grizzlies, 119-109, on Tuesday. Skylar Mays was their high scorer with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Skylar Mays 24 8 7 1 0 4 Shaedon Sharpe 20 8 6 0 0 2 Jabari Walker 16 6 1 0 0 3

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Lillard is averaging team highs in points (32.2 per game) and assists (7.3). And he is delivering 4.8 rebounds, making 46.3% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range, with 4.2 triples per contest (second in league).

Eubanks is the Trail Blazers' top rebounder (5.3 per game), and he contributes 6.4 points and 1.3 assists.

Shaedon Sharpe is putting up 9.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 47.4% of his shots from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.

Trendon Watford gets the Trail Blazers 6.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Matisse Thybulle is putting up 4.1 points, 2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 43.5% of his shots from the field.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shaedon Sharpe 21.0 5.3 3.6 0.9 0.5 2.8 Drew Eubanks 9.2 6.8 2.0 0.8 2.1 0.1 Trendon Watford 8.7 3.5 2.0 0.6 0.3 0.3 Kevin Knox 9.1 4.5 1.2 0.7 0.0 1.0 Damian Lillard 9.2 1.8 2.6 0.2 0.2 0.9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.