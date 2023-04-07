Cooper Hummel Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:23 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners and Cooper Hummel, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Friday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Angels.
Cooper Hummel Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Cooper Hummel At The Plate (2022)
- Hummel hit .176 with eight doubles, three triples, three home runs and 23 walks.
- Hummel got a hit in 25 of 66 games a season ago, with multiple hits in six of those games.
- In three of 66 games last year, he hit a long ball (4.5%). He went deep in 1.5% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- In 19.7% of his 66 games a year ago, Hummel drove in a run (13 times). He also had three games with multiple RBIs (4.5%), and three or more RBIs in one game.
- He scored in 17 of 66 games last year (25.8%), including three multi-run games (4.5%).
Cooper Hummel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|26
|.158
|AVG
|.198
|.266
|OBP
|.283
|.284
|SLG
|.333
|8
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|9
|36/14
|K/BB
|28/9
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|29
|13 (35.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (41.4%)
|2 (5.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (13.8%)
|9 (24.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (27.6%)
|1 (2.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.9%)
|6 (16.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (24.1%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
- The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combined to allow 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
- The Guardians are sending Civale (1-0) to make his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .429 WHIP ranks third, and 3.9 K/9 ranks 60th.
