The Seattle Mariners and Cooper Hummel, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Friday at 4:10 PM ET.

Cooper Hummel Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Cooper Hummel At The Plate (2022)

Hummel hit .176 with eight doubles, three triples, three home runs and 23 walks.

Hummel got a hit in 25 of 66 games a season ago, with multiple hits in six of those games.

In three of 66 games last year, he hit a long ball (4.5%). He went deep in 1.5% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

In 19.7% of his 66 games a year ago, Hummel drove in a run (13 times). He also had three games with multiple RBIs (4.5%), and three or more RBIs in one game.

He scored in 17 of 66 games last year (25.8%), including three multi-run games (4.5%).

Cooper Hummel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 34 GP 26 .158 AVG .198 .266 OBP .283 .284 SLG .333 8 XBH 6 1 HR 2 8 RBI 9 36/14 K/BB 28/9 2 SB 2 Home Away 37 GP 29 13 (35.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (41.4%) 2 (5.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (13.8%) 9 (24.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (27.6%) 1 (2.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.9%) 6 (16.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (24.1%)

