J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:23 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
J.P. Crawford -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the hill, on April 7 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Angels.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has a double and four walks while batting .227.
- This year, Crawford has recorded at least one hit in three of seven games (42.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his seven games this season.
- Crawford has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|0
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 4.07 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (seven total, one per game).
- Civale (1-0) gets the start for the Guardians, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .429 WHIP ranks third, and 3.9 K/9 ranks 60th.
