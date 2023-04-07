Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Jarred Kelenic (on the back of going 1-for-2) and the Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Angels.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jarred Kelenic? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate (2022)
- Kelenic hit .141 with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks.
- Kelenic reached base via a hit in 19 of 59 games last season (32.2%), including multiple hits in 10.2% of those games (six of them).
- Including the 59 games he played in last season, he hit a home run in six of them (10.2%), hitting a home run in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Kelenic picked up an RBI in 11 games last season out 59 (18.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.2%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He scored a run in 15 of his 59 games a season ago (25.4%), with two or more runs scored five times (8.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|21
|.125
|AVG
|.164
|.206
|OBP
|.243
|.281
|SLG
|.358
|6
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|7
|36/9
|K/BB
|25/7
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|27
|10 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (33.3%)
|2 (6.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (14.8%)
|8 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (25.9%)
|3 (9.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|6 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (18.5%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Guardians pitching staff was 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (15th in the league).
- Civale (1-0) pitches for the Guardians to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), third in WHIP (.429), and 60th in K/9 (3.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.