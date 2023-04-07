On Friday, Jarred Kelenic (on the back of going 1-for-2) and the Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Angels.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate (2022)

Kelenic hit .141 with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks.

Kelenic reached base via a hit in 19 of 59 games last season (32.2%), including multiple hits in 10.2% of those games (six of them).

Including the 59 games he played in last season, he hit a home run in six of them (10.2%), hitting a home run in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Kelenic picked up an RBI in 11 games last season out 59 (18.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.2%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He scored a run in 15 of his 59 games a season ago (25.4%), with two or more runs scored five times (8.5%).

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 30 GP 21 .125 AVG .164 .206 OBP .243 .281 SLG .358 6 XBH 7 4 HR 3 10 RBI 7 36/9 K/BB 25/7 3 SB 2 Home Away 32 GP 27 10 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (33.3%) 2 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.8%) 8 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (25.9%) 3 (9.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 6 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

