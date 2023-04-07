On Friday, Kolten Wong (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Seattle Mariners play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kolten Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kolten Wong At The Plate (2022)

Wong hit .251 with 24 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 48 walks.

Wong picked up a base hit in 77 out of 134 games last year (57.5%), with at least two hits in 26 of those contests (19.4%).

He hit a long ball in 9.0% of his games last year (12 of 134), and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Wong drove in a run in 34 of 134 games last season (25.4%), with two or more RBIz in eight of those contests (6.0%).

He came around to score 50 times in 134 games (37.3%) last season, including 13 occasions when he scored more than once (9.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 65 GP 66 .242 AVG .260 .339 OBP .345 .445 SLG .416 24 XBH 19 8 HR 7 25 RBI 22 51/26 K/BB 37/22 6 SB 11 Home Away 66 GP 68 35 (53.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 42 (61.8%) 13 (19.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (19.1%) 22 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 28 (41.2%) 7 (10.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (7.4%) 17 (25.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (25.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)