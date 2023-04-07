Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Kolten Wong (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Seattle Mariners play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Kolten Wong At The Plate (2022)
- Wong hit .251 with 24 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 48 walks.
- Wong picked up a base hit in 77 out of 134 games last year (57.5%), with at least two hits in 26 of those contests (19.4%).
- He hit a long ball in 9.0% of his games last year (12 of 134), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Wong drove in a run in 34 of 134 games last season (25.4%), with two or more RBIz in eight of those contests (6.0%).
- He came around to score 50 times in 134 games (37.3%) last season, including 13 occasions when he scored more than once (9.7%).
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|66
|.242
|AVG
|.260
|.339
|OBP
|.345
|.445
|SLG
|.416
|24
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|7
|25
|RBI
|22
|51/26
|K/BB
|37/22
|6
|SB
|11
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|68
|35 (53.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|42 (61.8%)
|13 (19.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (19.1%)
|22 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|28 (41.2%)
|7 (10.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (7.4%)
|17 (25.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (25.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Guardians had the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.46).
- The Guardians gave up 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
- The Guardians will look to Civale (1-0) in his second start this season.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .429 WHIP ranks third, and 3.9 K/9 ranks 60th.
