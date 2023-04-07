Friday's contest between the Cleveland Guardians (5-2) and the Seattle Mariners (2-5) at Progressive Field is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 3-2, with the Guardians taking home the win. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on April 7.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cleveland Guardians will send Aaron Civale (1-0) to the mound, while Logan Gilbert (0-1) will answer the bell for the Seattle Mariners.

Mariners vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Mariners vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Guardians 3, Mariners 2.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 7 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners were defeated in the one game they played as the underdog this season.

Seattle has played as an underdog of +110 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (29 total), Seattle is the 15th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Mariners pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.38 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Schedule