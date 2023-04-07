Logan Gilbert will aim to shut down Steven Kwan and company when the Seattle Mariners play the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at 4:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners have hit six homers this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

Fueled by 24 extra-base hits, Seattle ranks 20th in MLB with a .376 slugging percentage this season.

The Mariners rank 25th in MLB with a .222 team batting average.

Seattle has scored 29 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Mariners have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.286).

The Mariners rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Seattle strikes out 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Seattle has pitched to a 3.38 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

The Mariners have a combined WHIP of 1.328 as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Gilbert will get the start for the Mariners, his second of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits against the Cleveland Guardians.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 4/1/2023 Guardians L 2-0 Home Logan Gilbert Aaron Civale 4/2/2023 Guardians L 6-5 Home Marco Gonzales Cal Quantrill 4/3/2023 Angels L 7-3 Home George Kirby Reid Detmers 4/4/2023 Angels W 11-2 Home Luis Castillo José Suarez 4/5/2023 Angels L 4-3 Home - - 4/7/2023 Guardians - Away Logan Gilbert Aaron Civale 4/8/2023 Guardians - Away Marco Gonzales Cal Quantrill 4/9/2023 Guardians - Away George Kirby Zach Plesac 4/10/2023 Cubs - Away Luis Castillo Drew Smyly 4/11/2023 Cubs - Away Chris Flexen Hayden Wesneski 4/12/2023 Cubs - Away Logan Gilbert Marcus Stroman

