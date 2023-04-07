(5-2) will take on the (2-5) at Progressive Field on Friday, April 7 at 4:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 3 strikeouts, Aaron Civale will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Guardians are favored in this one, at -130, while the underdog Mariners have +110 odds to win. The total is 7 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Mariners vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Civale - CLE (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Logan Gilbert - SEA (0-1, 1.50 ERA)

Mariners vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Mariners' game against the Guardians but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Mariners (+110) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Mariners to beat the Guardians with those odds, and the Mariners emerge with the victory, you'd get back $21.00.

Mariners vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored three times and won two of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Guardians have a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Mariners were defeated in the one game they played as the underdog this season.

The Mariners have played as an underdog of +110 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 2nd Win AL West +325 - 2nd

