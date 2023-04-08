Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Cal Raleigh -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on April 8 at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Guardians.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is hitting .280 with three doubles and two walks.
- In five of seven games this year (71.4%), Raleigh has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his seven games this year.
- In three games this year (42.9%), Raleigh has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in one of seven games.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|1
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (100.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 4.18 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (eight total, one per game).
- Quantrill (0-0) pitches for the Guardians to make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
