Canucks vs. Flames: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:46 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Calgary Flames (37-27-15) will attempt to prolong a three-game road win streak when they play the Vancouver Canucks (35-36-7) on Saturday, April 8 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, CITY, and TVAS2.
Canucks vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, CITY, and TVAS2
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Flames (-170)
|Canucks (+145)
|-
Canucks Betting Insights
- This season the Canucks have won 19 of the 49 games, or 38.8%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Vancouver has a record of 11-15 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 40.8% chance of victory for the Canucks.
Canucks vs. Flames Rankings
|Flames Total (Rank)
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|251 (17th)
|Goals
|260 (12th)
|242 (15th)
|Goals Allowed
|285 (27th)
|49 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|58 (11th)
|47 (13th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|66 (28th)
Canucks Advanced Stats
- Vancouver has hit the over in five of its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, Canucks' game goal totals average 9.2 goals, equal to their season-long game scoring average.
- The Canucks have the NHL's 12th-ranked scoring offense (260 total goals, 3.3 per game).
- The Canucks' 285 total goals conceded (3.6 per game) rank 27th in the NHL.
- Their 24th-ranked goal differential is -25.
