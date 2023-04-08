The Calgary Flames (37-27-15) will attempt to prolong a three-game road win streak when they play the Vancouver Canucks (35-36-7) on Saturday, April 8 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, CITY, and TVAS2.

Canucks vs. Flames Game Info

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Flames (-170) Canucks (+145) -

Canucks Betting Insights

This season the Canucks have won 19 of the 49 games, or 38.8%, in which they've been an underdog.

Vancouver has a record of 11-15 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 40.8% chance of victory for the Canucks.

Canucks vs. Flames Rankings

Flames Total (Rank) Canucks Total (Rank) 251 (17th) Goals 260 (12th) 242 (15th) Goals Allowed 285 (27th) 49 (18th) Power Play Goals 58 (11th) 47 (13th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 66 (28th)

Canucks Advanced Stats

Vancouver has hit the over in five of its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, Canucks' game goal totals average 9.2 goals, equal to their season-long game scoring average.

The Canucks have the NHL's 12th-ranked scoring offense (260 total goals, 3.3 per game).

The Canucks' 285 total goals conceded (3.6 per game) rank 27th in the NHL.

Their 24th-ranked goal differential is -25.

