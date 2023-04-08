Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:54 AM AKDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Clippers (42-38) take on the Portland Trail Blazers (33-47) as double-digit, 17-point favorites on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on BSSC and ROOT Sports NW.
Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSC and ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Clippers 118 - Trail Blazers 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Clippers
- Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 17)
- Pick OU:
Under (230)
- The Clippers have a 40-40-0 ATS record this season compared to the 37-42-1 mark from the Trail Blazers.
- Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 47.5% of the time this season (38 out of 80), less often than Portland's games have (39 out of 80).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Clippers are 33-17, while the Trail Blazers are 14-33 as moneyline underdogs.
Trail Blazers Performance Insights
- Portland is 19th in the NBA in points scored (113.4 per game) and 21st in points allowed (116.7).
- At 24.1 assists per game, the Trail Blazers are 22nd in the league.
- The Trail Blazers are eighth in the league in 3-pointers made (12.9 per game) and 13th in 3-point percentage (36.5%).
- In 2022-23, Portland has taken 58.5% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 41.5% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 68% of Portland's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 32% have been 3-pointers.
