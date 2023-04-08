The Calgary Flames (37-27-15), winners of three road games in a row, visit the Vancouver Canucks (35-36-7) at Rogers Arena on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, CITY, and TVAS2.

The Canucks have a 5-3-2 record in their past 10 contests. They have totaled 34 goals while conceding 28 in that time. On the power play, 34 opportunities have resulted in seven goals (20.6% success rate).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which team will secure the win in Saturday's hockey action.

Canucks vs. Flames Predictions for Saturday

Our projections model for this contest calls for a final score of Canucks 4, Flames 3.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (+145)

Canucks (+145) Computer Predicted Total: 6.7

6.7 Computer Predicted Spread: Canucks (-0.1)

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks (35-36-7 overall) have posted a record of 12-7-19 in matchups that have gone to OT this season.

Vancouver has earned 29 points (12-12-5) in its 29 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Canucks scored only one goal in 11 games and they lost every time.

Vancouver has earned four points (2-14-0 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Canucks have earned 73 points in their 50 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Vancouver has scored a lone power-play goal in 31 games has a record of 14-14-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vancouver is 14-17-4 (32 points).

The Canucks have been outshot by opponents 36 times this season, and earned 39 points in those games.

Flames Rank Flames AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 17th 3.18 Goals Scored 3.33 11th 14th 3.06 Goals Allowed 3.65 27th 2nd 35.6 Shots 29.8 22nd 3rd 27.3 Shots Allowed 30.7 12th 20th 20% Power Play % 22.3% 11th 8th 81.9% Penalty Kill % 71.6% 32nd

Canucks vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, CITY, and TVAS2

ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, CITY, and TVAS2 Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

