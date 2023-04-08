J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford, who went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI last time out, battle Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Guardians.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has three doubles and four walks while batting .269.
- Crawford has reached base via a hit in four games this year (of eight played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has not homered in his eight games this season.
- Crawford has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored at least one run three times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|1
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (100.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (100.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (100.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 4.18 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender eight total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Quantrill (0-0) starts for the Guardians, his second this season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
