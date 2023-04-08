On Saturday, Jarred Kelenic (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Seattle Mariners play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
Stadium: Progressive Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic has two doubles and a walk while hitting .211.

In four of six games this season, Kelenic got a hit, but only one each time.

In six games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Kelenic has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in one of six games.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 1 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

