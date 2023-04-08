Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Saturday, Kolten Wong (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Seattle Mariners play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .053 with four walks.
- Once in six games this year, Wong got a hit, but he had just one in that game.
- He has not hit a home run in his six games this year.
- Wong has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored in three of six games so far this year.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|1
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 4.18 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (eight total, one per game).
- Quantrill (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Guardians, his second this season.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
