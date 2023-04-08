The Seattle Kraken (44-26-8, on a three-game winning streak) host the Chicago Blackhawks (25-47-6) at Climate Pledge Arena. The game on Saturday, April 8 starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and NBCS-CHI.

Over the last 10 games for the Kraken (6-3-1), their offense has put up 40 goals while their defense has conceded 26 goals. They have registered 32 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored six goals (18.8%).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our pick for which squad will bring home the win in Saturday's hockey action.

Kraken vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Saturday

Our projections model for this game expects a final score of Kraken 5, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (-340)

Kraken (-340) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-3.3)

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a 44-26-8 record overall, with a 9-8-17 record in matchups that have needed overtime.

Seattle is 16-7-4 (36 points) in its 27 games decided by one goal.

In the 10 games this season the Kraken recorded only one goal, they've finished 0-8-2 (two points).

Seattle has scored exactly two goals in 12 games this season (1-9-2 record, four points).

The Kraken have scored at least three goals in 53 games (43-6-4, 90 points).

In the 29 games when Seattle has recorded a single power-play goal, it registered 41 points after finishing 19-7-3.

In the 52 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Seattle is 31-17-4 (66 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents 23 times, and went 11-9-3 (25 points).

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 4th 3.54 Goals Scored 2.41 32nd 15th 3.09 Goals Allowed 3.6 25th 20th 30.5 Shots 26.6 31st 2nd 27 Shots Allowed 33.7 29th 21st 19.4% Power Play % 16.1% 29th 22nd 76.3% Penalty Kill % 76.4% 21st

Kraken vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

