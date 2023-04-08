Kraken vs. Blackhawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:46 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Kraken (44-26-8) will attempt to prolong a three-game win streak when they square off against the Chicago Blackhawks (25-47-6) at home on Saturday, April 8 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and NBCS-CHI.
Kraken vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and NBCS-CHI
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kraken (-380)
|Blackhawks (+310)
|-
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have compiled a 25-11 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Seattle has not played as a moneyline favorite of -380 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Kraken a 79.2% chance to win.
Kraken vs. Blackhawks Rankings
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|276 (5th)
|Goals
|188 (32nd)
|241 (13th)
|Goals Allowed
|281 (24th)
|45 (21st)
|Power Play Goals
|36 (29th)
|53 (19th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|52 (18th)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Seattle went over five times.
- In their last 10 games, the Kraken's goals per game average is 0.6 higher than their season-long average.
- The Kraken's 276 goals this season make them the fifth-best scoring team in the league.
- On defense, the Kraken have allowed 241 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 13th in NHL action.
- With a +35 goal differential, they're ranked 10th-best in the league.
