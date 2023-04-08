Saturday's game between the Cleveland Guardians (5-3) and Seattle Mariners (3-5) matching up at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:10 PM ET on April 8.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cleveland Guardians will send Cal Quantrill to the mound, while Marco Gonzales will answer the bell for the Seattle Mariners.

Mariners vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Mariners vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Guardians 6, Mariners 5.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

Seattle has played as an underdog of +115 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Seattle is the No. 15 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (34 total runs).

The Mariners have the eighth-best ERA (3.33) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Schedule