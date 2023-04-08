Teoscar Hernandez -- 1-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on April 8 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Guardians.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

  • Hernandez has a double, two home runs and a walk while hitting .172.
  • Hernandez has had a base hit in four of eight games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • Hernandez has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 1
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have a 4.18 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (eight total, one per game).
  • The Guardians will look to Quantrill (0-0) in his second start this season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
