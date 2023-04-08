The Los Angeles Clippers (42-38) hit the court against the Portland Trail Blazers (33-47) as heavy, 16.5-point favorites on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on BSSC and ROOT Sports NW.

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: BSSC and ROOT Sports NW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clippers -16.5 -

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

A total of 39 of the Trail Blazers' 80 games with a set total have hit the over (48.8%).

Portland has a 38-42-0 record against the spread this season.

The Trail Blazers have been underdogs in 47 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (29.8%) in those contests.

Portland has played as an underdog of +1000 or more once this season and lost that game.

Portland has an implied victory probability of 9.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Clippers vs Trail Blazers Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clippers 0 0% 113.2 226.6 112.9 229.6 224.6 Trail Blazers 0 0% 113.4 226.6 116.7 229.6 229.4

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

Portland has gone 2-8 in its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

Four of the Trail Blazers' last 10 games have gone over the total.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Portland has a lower winning percentage at home (.425, 17-23-0 record) than away (.525, 21-19-0).

The Trail Blazers score an average of 113.4 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 112.9 the Clippers give up.

Portland has put together a 25-11 ATS record and a 25-11 overall record in games it scores more than 112.9 points.

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Clippers and Trail Blazers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Clippers 40-40 0-0 38-42 Trail Blazers 38-42 2-0 39-41

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Clippers Trail Blazers 113.2 Points Scored (PG) 113.4 20 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 21-7 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 25-11 24-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 25-11 112.9 Points Allowed (PG) 116.7 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 28-16 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 20-9 29-15 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 20-9

