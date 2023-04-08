Mason Plumlee and Damian Lillard are two players to watch when the Los Angeles Clippers (42-38) and the Portland Trail Blazers (33-47) meet at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 4:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on BSSC and ROOT Sports NW.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Clippers

Game Day: Saturday, April 8

Saturday, April 8 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Trail Blazers' Last Game

In their previous game, the Trail Blazers lost to the Spurs on Thursday, 129-127. Kevin Knox scored a team-high 24 points (and chipped in two assists and three boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Knox 24 3 2 0 0 3 Drew Eubanks 23 9 2 0 5 3 Trendon Watford 16 6 3 0 1 0

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Lillard is the Trail Blazers' top scorer (32.2 points per game, third in NBA) and assist man (7.3, 10th in NBA), and averages 4.8 rebounds.

Drew Eubanks is the Trail Blazers' top rebounder (5.4 per game), and he produces 6.6 points and 1.3 assists.

The Trail Blazers receive 9.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Shaedon Sharpe.

Trendon Watford is putting up 7.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, making 55.7% of his shots from the field.

Cameron Reddish is putting up 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 31.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shaedon Sharpe 20.3 5.1 3.4 0.9 0.5 2.8 Drew Eubanks 10.9 7.4 2.2 0.8 2.4 0.4 Kevin Knox 11.2 4.6 1.3 0.6 0.0 1.2 Trendon Watford 9.3 3.3 1.5 0.3 0.4 0.1 Jabari Walker 7.8 3.1 1.1 0.5 0.3 0.9

