Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Ty France -- 1-for-5 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on April 8 at 6:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Guardians.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Ty France At The Plate
- France has an OPS of .934, fueled by an OBP of .389 to go with a slugging percentage of .545. All three of those stats are tops among Seattle hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 54th in the league in slugging.
- France will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .318 in his last games.
- France has gotten a hit in seven of eight games this season (87.5%), including three multi-hit games (37.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of eight games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this season, France has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In five of eight games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|1
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (100.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (100.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Guardians' 4.18 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (eight total, one per game).
- Quantrill (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Guardians, his second this season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
