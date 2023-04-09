The Seattle Mariners and Cooper Hummel, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Zach Plesac and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Cooper Hummel Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cooper Hummel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Cooper Hummel At The Plate (2022)

  • Hummel hit .176 with eight doubles, three triples, three home runs and 23 walks.
  • In 37.9% of his 66 games last season, Hummel picked up a hit. He also had six multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He homered in three of 66 games in 2022 (4.5%), including 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Hummel drove in a run in 13 games last season out of 66 (19.7%), including multiple RBIs in 4.5% of those games (three times) and three or more RBIs on one occasion..
  • He scored in 25.8% of his games last season (17 of 66), with two or more runs on three occasions (4.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cooper Hummel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
34 GP 26
.158 AVG .198
.266 OBP .283
.284 SLG .333
8 XBH 6
1 HR 2
8 RBI 9
36/14 K/BB 28/9
2 SB 2
Home Away
37 GP 29
13 (35.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (41.4%)
2 (5.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (13.8%)
9 (24.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (27.6%)
1 (2.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.9%)
6 (16.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (24.1%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
  • The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians gave up 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
  • Plesac (0-0) gets the start for the Guardians, his second of the season.
  • His last time out was on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty threw one inning, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.