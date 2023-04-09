Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:23 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners and Kolten Wong, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Zach Plesac and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .043 with four walks.
- Once in seven games this year, Wong got a hit, but he had just one in that game.
- He has not hit a home run in his seven games this year.
- Wong has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored in three of seven games so far this year.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.05).
- The Guardians rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (eight total, 0.9 per game).
- The Guardians are sending Plesac (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw one inning against the Oakland Athletics, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
