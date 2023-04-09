When the (4-5) square off against the (5-4) at Progressive Field on Sunday, April 9 at 1:40 PM ET, George Kirby will be seeking his 200th strikeout of the season (he currently has 5).

The favored Mariners have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +105. The matchup's over/under is listed at 8 runs.

Mariners vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (0-1, 8.31 ERA) vs Zach Plesac - CLE (0-0, 54.00 ERA)

Mariners vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites six times this season and won twice.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Mariners have a 1-3 record (winning only 25% of their games).

Seattle has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians have won in three of the four contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

The Guardians have been listed as an underdog of +105 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 2nd Win AL West +400 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.