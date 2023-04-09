The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Zach Plesac and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

  • Hernandez is batting .156 with a double, two home runs and a walk.
  • Hernandez has had a base hit in four of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of nine games, and in 5.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Hernandez has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 2
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.05).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (eight total, 0.9 per game).
  • Plesac (0-0) takes the mound for the Guardians to make his second start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty threw one inning against the Oakland Athletics, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
