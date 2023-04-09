The Seattle Mariners and Tom Murphy, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Zach Plesac and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Tom Murphy At The Plate (2022)

  • Murphy hit .303 with two doubles, a home run and eight walks.
  • Murphy picked up a hit in 50.0% of his games last year (seven of 14), with multiple hits in three of them (21.4%).
  • Appearing in 14 games last season, he hit one home run.
  • Murphy had an RBI in one of 14 games last season.
  • In 35.7% of his 14 games last season, he touched home plate (five times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (21.4%).

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
5 GP 7
.400 AVG .222
.526 OBP .364
.467 SLG .444
1 XBH 2
0 HR 1
0 RBI 1
4/4 K/BB 9/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
5 GP 9
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians gave up 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
  • Plesac (0-0) pitches for the Guardians to make his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed one inning against the Oakland Athletics, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
