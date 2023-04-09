The Seattle Mariners and Tom Murphy, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Zach Plesac and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Tom Murphy At The Plate (2022)

Murphy hit .303 with two doubles, a home run and eight walks.

Murphy picked up a hit in 50.0% of his games last year (seven of 14), with multiple hits in three of them (21.4%).

Appearing in 14 games last season, he hit one home run.

Murphy had an RBI in one of 14 games last season.

In 35.7% of his 14 games last season, he touched home plate (five times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (21.4%).

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 5 GP 7 .400 AVG .222 .526 OBP .364 .467 SLG .444 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 4/4 K/BB 9/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 5 GP 9 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)