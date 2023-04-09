The Portland Trail Blazers (33-48) host the Golden State Warriors (43-38) after losing nine straight home games. The Warriors are heavy favorites by 16.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -16.5 -

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in 40 of the Trail Blazers' 81 games with a set total.

Portland's ATS record is 39-42-0 this season.

The Trail Blazers have been chosen as underdogs in 48 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (29.2%) in those games.

Portland has a record of 1-2 when it is set as the underdog by +900 or more by bookmakers this season.

Portland has an implied victory probability of 10% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Warriors vs Trail Blazers Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Warriors 0 0% 118.5 232.1 117.3 234.2 233.5 Trail Blazers 0 0% 113.6 232.1 116.9 234.2 229.4

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

Portland is 6-4 against the spread and 2-8 overall over its last 10 contests.

The Trail Blazers have gone over the total in five of their past 10 games.

Portland's winning percentage against the spread at home is .425 (17-23-0). Away, it is .537 (22-19-0).

The Trail Blazers' 113.6 points per game are only 3.7 fewer points than the 117.3 the Warriors give up.

When it scores more than 117.3 points, Portland is 22-5 against the spread and 20-7 overall.

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Warriors and Trail Blazers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Warriors 38-43 0-1 44-37 Trail Blazers 39-42 3-0 40-41

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Point Insights

Scoring Insights Warriors Trail Blazers 118.5 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 30-19 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 22-5 34-15 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 20-7 117.3 Points Allowed (PG) 116.9 22 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 24-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 27-16 27-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 25-18

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.