The Portland Trail Blazers (33-48) host the Golden State Warriors (43-38) after losing nine straight home games. The Warriors are heavy favorites by 16.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
  • TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BA
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Warriors -16.5 -

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

  • The teams have hit the over in 40 of the Trail Blazers' 81 games with a set total.
  • Portland's ATS record is 39-42-0 this season.
  • The Trail Blazers have been chosen as underdogs in 48 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (29.2%) in those games.
  • Portland has a record of 1-2 when it is set as the underdog by +900 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Portland has an implied victory probability of 10% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Warriors vs Trail Blazers Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Warriors 0 0% 118.5 232.1 117.3 234.2 233.5
Trail Blazers 0 0% 113.6 232.1 116.9 234.2 229.4

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

  • Portland is 6-4 against the spread and 2-8 overall over its last 10 contests.
  • The Trail Blazers have gone over the total in five of their past 10 games.
  • Portland's winning percentage against the spread at home is .425 (17-23-0). Away, it is .537 (22-19-0).
  • The Trail Blazers' 113.6 points per game are only 3.7 fewer points than the 117.3 the Warriors give up.
  • When it scores more than 117.3 points, Portland is 22-5 against the spread and 20-7 overall.

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Warriors and Trail Blazers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Warriors 38-43 0-1 44-37
Trail Blazers 39-42 3-0 40-41

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Warriors Trail Blazers
118.5
Points Scored (PG)
 113.6
2
NBA Rank (PPG)
 17
30-19
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 22-5
34-15
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 20-7
117.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.9
22
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 21
24-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 27-16
27-5
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 25-18

