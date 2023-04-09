The Portland Trail Blazers (33-48) aim to stop a nine-game home losing streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (43-38) on April 9, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Trail Blazers and Warriors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Watch Warriors vs. Trail Blazers with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Warriors have given up to their opponents (46.9%).

Portland has compiled a 28-18 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Warriors are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 23rd.

The Trail Blazers average only 3.7 fewer points per game (113.6) than the Warriors allow (117.3).

Portland has put together a 20-7 record in games it scores more than 117.3 points.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Trail Blazers average 116 points per game, 4.8 more than on the road (111.2). Defensively they give up 118.4 points per game at home, 2.9 more than away (115.5).

In 2022-23 Portland is giving up 2.9 more points per game at home (118.4) than away (115.5).

At home the Trail Blazers are collecting 23.9 assists per game, 0.5 less than on the road (24.4).

Trail Blazers Injuries