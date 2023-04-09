On Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Moda Center, the Portland Trail Blazers (33-48) will be trying to break a three-game losing skid when hosting the Golden State Warriors (43-38). It airs at 3:30 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BA.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Warriors vs. Trail Blazers matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BA

ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BA Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors are outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game with a +92 scoring differential overall. They put up 118.5 points per game (second in the NBA) and give up 117.3 per contest (22nd in the league).

The Trail Blazers have been outscored by 3.3 points per game (posting 113.6 points per game, 17th in league, while conceding 116.9 per outing, 21st in NBA) and have a -273 scoring differential.

These two teams average 232.1 points per game combined, 0.9 less than this game's total.

These two teams allow a combined 234.2 points per game, 1.2 more points than this contest's total.

Golden State has won 37 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 44 times.

Portland is 38-42-1 ATS this year.

Trail Blazers and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Trail Blazers - - - Warriors +1100 +500 -

