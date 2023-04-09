Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Ty France (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a double) and the Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Plesac. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Guardians.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ty France At The Plate
- France has 13 hits, which ranks first among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .342 with six extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 40th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.
- France is batting .318 during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- In 88.9% of his games this year (eight of nine), France has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (44.4%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- France has driven in a run in four games this year (44.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in six of nine games (66.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|2
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 4.05 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (eight total, 0.9 per game).
- Plesac (0-0) gets the start for the Guardians, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw one inning against the Oakland Athletics, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.