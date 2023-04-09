On Sunday, Ty France (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a double) and the Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Plesac. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ty France At The Plate

  • France has 13 hits, which ranks first among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .342 with six extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 40th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.
  • France is batting .318 during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
  • In 88.9% of his games this year (eight of nine), France has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (44.4%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • France has driven in a run in four games this year (44.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in six of nine games (66.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 2
6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 4.05 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (eight total, 0.9 per game).
  • Plesac (0-0) gets the start for the Guardians, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw one inning against the Oakland Athletics, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
