How to Watch the Canucks vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:14 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Kings will host the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, April 10, with the Kings having dropped three straight games.
See the Kings-Canucks matchup on ESPN+, BSW, and SNP.
Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SNP
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Canucks vs. Kings Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/2/2023
|Canucks
|Kings
|4-1 LA
|3/18/2023
|Kings
|Canucks
|3-2 (F/SO) VAN
|11/18/2022
|Canucks
|Kings
|4-1 VAN
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks allow 3.6 goals per game (287 in total), 26th in the NHL.
- With 262 goals (3.3 per game), the Canucks have the league's 13th-ranked offense.
- In the past 10 contests, the Canucks are 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Canucks have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that stretch.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Pettersson
|77
|38
|61
|99
|45
|56
|44.1%
|Jonathan Tanner Miller
|78
|30
|48
|78
|46
|58
|55%
|Quinn Hughes
|75
|7
|66
|73
|44
|55
|100%
|Andrei Kuzmenko
|78
|38
|33
|71
|27
|32
|-
|Brock Boeser
|71
|17
|37
|54
|21
|23
|39.2%
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings rank 17th in goals against, allowing 251 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.
- The Kings' 266 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 11th in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Kings are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Kings have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that span.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kevin Fiala
|69
|23
|49
|72
|37
|18
|53.3%
|Anze Kopitar
|80
|27
|45
|72
|48
|45
|55.9%
|Adrian Kempe
|80
|38
|24
|62
|38
|24
|31.4%
|Viktor Arvidsson
|75
|26
|30
|56
|34
|19
|39.4%
|Phillip Danault
|80
|18
|35
|53
|32
|27
|54.3%
