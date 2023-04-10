The Los Angeles Kings will host the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, April 10, with the Kings having dropped three straight games.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Canucks vs. Kings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/2/2023 Canucks Kings 4-1 LA 3/18/2023 Kings Canucks 3-2 (F/SO) VAN 11/18/2022 Canucks Kings 4-1 VAN

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks allow 3.6 goals per game (287 in total), 26th in the NHL.

With 262 goals (3.3 per game), the Canucks have the league's 13th-ranked offense.

In the past 10 contests, the Canucks are 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Canucks have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that stretch.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Elias Pettersson 77 38 61 99 45 56 44.1% Jonathan Tanner Miller 78 30 48 78 46 58 55% Quinn Hughes 75 7 66 73 44 55 100% Andrei Kuzmenko 78 38 33 71 27 32 - Brock Boeser 71 17 37 54 21 23 39.2%

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings rank 17th in goals against, allowing 251 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.

The Kings' 266 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 11th in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Kings are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Kings have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that span.

Kings Key Players