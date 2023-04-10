Canucks vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:46 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Kings (45-25-10) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they face the Vancouver Canucks (36-36-7) at home on Monday, April 10 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SNP.
Canucks vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SNP
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kings (-195)
|Canucks (+165)
|-
Canucks Betting Insights
- This season the Canucks have won 20 of the 50 games, or 40.0%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Vancouver has a record of 7-7, a 50.0% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +165 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win by the Canucks, based on the moneyline, is 37.7%.
Canucks vs. Kings Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|266 (11th)
|Goals
|262 (13th)
|251 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|287 (26th)
|66 (4th)
|Power Play Goals
|58 (12th)
|65 (27th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|67 (28th)
Canucks Advanced Stats
- Five of Vancouver's past 10 games have hit the over.
- Over the past 10 games, the Canucks and their opponents are averaging 0.1 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.2 goals.
- The Canucks have the league's 13th-ranked scoring offense (262 total goals, 3.3 per game).
- The Canucks have conceded 3.6 goals per game, 287 total, which ranks 26th among NHL teams.
- They have a -25 goal differential, which ranks 23rd in the league.
