The Los Angeles Kings (45-25-10) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they face the Vancouver Canucks (36-36-7) at home on Monday, April 10 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SNP.

Canucks vs. Kings Game Info

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, April 10, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Kings (-195) Canucks (+165) -

Canucks Betting Insights

This season the Canucks have won 20 of the 50 games, or 40.0%, in which they've been an underdog.

Vancouver has a record of 7-7, a 50.0% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +165 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Canucks, based on the moneyline, is 37.7%.

Canucks vs. Kings Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Canucks Total (Rank) 266 (11th) Goals 262 (13th) 251 (17th) Goals Allowed 287 (26th) 66 (4th) Power Play Goals 58 (12th) 65 (27th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 67 (28th)

Canucks Advanced Stats

Five of Vancouver's past 10 games have hit the over.

Over the past 10 games, the Canucks and their opponents are averaging 0.1 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.2 goals.

The Canucks have the league's 13th-ranked scoring offense (262 total goals, 3.3 per game).

The Canucks have conceded 3.6 goals per game, 287 total, which ranks 26th among NHL teams.

They have a -25 goal differential, which ranks 23rd in the league.

