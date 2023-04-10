Cooper Hummel Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Cubs - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Cooper Hummel and the Seattle Mariners take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Drew Smyly) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.
Cooper Hummel Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Cooper Hummel At The Plate (2022)
- Hummel hit .176 with eight doubles, three triples, three home runs and 23 walks.
- Hummel picked up at least one hit 25 times last year in 66 games played (37.9%), including multiple hits on six occasions (9.1%).
- Including the 66 games he played in last season, he went deep in three of them (4.5%), hitting a home run in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Hummel drove in a run in 19.7% of his games last season (13 of 66), with two or more RBIs in three of those contests (4.5%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
- In 25.8% of his 66 games last season, he scored (17 times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (4.5%).
Cooper Hummel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|26
|.158
|AVG
|.198
|.266
|OBP
|.283
|.284
|SLG
|.333
|8
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|9
|36/14
|K/BB
|28/9
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|29
|13 (35.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (41.4%)
|2 (5.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (13.8%)
|9 (24.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (27.6%)
|1 (2.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.9%)
|6 (16.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (24.1%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
- The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- Cubs pitchers combined to surrender 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
- Smyly (0-1) makes the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.
- His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
