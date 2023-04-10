After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Cooper Hummel and the Seattle Mariners take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Drew Smyly) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Cooper Hummel Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Cooper Hummel At The Plate (2022)

  • Hummel hit .176 with eight doubles, three triples, three home runs and 23 walks.
  • Hummel picked up at least one hit 25 times last year in 66 games played (37.9%), including multiple hits on six occasions (9.1%).
  • Including the 66 games he played in last season, he went deep in three of them (4.5%), hitting a home run in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Hummel drove in a run in 19.7% of his games last season (13 of 66), with two or more RBIs in three of those contests (4.5%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
  • In 25.8% of his 66 games last season, he scored (17 times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (4.5%).

Cooper Hummel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
34 GP 26
.158 AVG .198
.266 OBP .283
.284 SLG .333
8 XBH 6
1 HR 2
8 RBI 9
36/14 K/BB 28/9
2 SB 2
Home Away
37 GP 29
13 (35.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (41.4%)
2 (5.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (13.8%)
9 (24.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (27.6%)
1 (2.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.9%)
6 (16.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (24.1%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
  • The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
  • Cubs pitchers combined to surrender 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Smyly (0-1) makes the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
