The Los Angeles Kings (45-25-10, on a three-game losing streak) host the Vancouver Canucks (36-36-7) at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup on Monday, April 10 begins at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SNP.

The Canucks' offense has scored 34 goals over their past 10 games, while their defense has allowed 29 goals. They have registered 33 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored six goals (18.2%). They are 5-3-2 over those games.

Canucks vs. Kings Predictions for Monday

Our model for this contest calls for a final score of Kings 4, Canucks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-195)

Kings (-195) Computer Predicted Total: 6.8

6.8 Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-2.0)

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks have a 36-36-7 record this season and are 13-7-20 in matchups that have needed overtime.

In the 29 games Vancouver has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 29 points.

This season the Canucks registered only one goal in 11 games and they lost every time.

When Vancouver has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned six points (3-14-0 record).

The Canucks have scored at least three goals 50 times, earning 73 points from those matchups (33-10-7).

Vancouver has scored a lone power-play goal in 31 games this season and has recorded 31 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vancouver is 14-17-4 (32 points).

The Canucks have been outshot by opponents in 37 games, going 19-15-3 to register 41 points.

Kings Rank Kings AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 12th 3.33 Goals Scored 3.32 13th 16th 3.14 Goals Allowed 3.63 25th 10th 32.4 Shots 29.8 22nd 4th 28.1 Shots Allowed 30.8 12th 4th 25.4% Power Play % 22.1% 11th 25th 75.5% Penalty Kill % 71.4% 32nd

Canucks vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, April 10, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SNP

ESPN+, BSW, and SNP

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

