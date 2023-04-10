The Seattle Kraken (45-26-8) go on the road to play the Arizona Coyotes (28-39-13) at Mullett Arena on Monday, April 10 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSAZX, and ROOT Sports NW. The Kraken have won four straight games.

Kraken vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, April 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZX, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSAZX, and ROOT Sports NW Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Kraken (-240) Coyotes (+200) -

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have won 26 of their 37 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (70.3%).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -240 or shorter, Seattle has a 6-1 record (winning 85.7% of its games).

The Kraken have a 70.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Kraken vs. Coyotes Rankings

Kraken Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 283 (3rd) Goals 220 (27th) 244 (13th) Goals Allowed 286 (25th) 46 (21st) Power Play Goals 45 (22nd) 54 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 77 (32nd)

Kraken Advanced Stats

Seattle hit the over in four of its past 10 games.

During their past 10 games, the Kraken's goals per game average is 1.1 higher than their season-long average.

The Kraken's 283 goals this season make them the third-best scoring team in the league.

The Kraken are ranked 13th in league play in goals against this season, having given up 244 total goals (3.1 per game).

The team's goal differential is ninth-best in the league at +39.

