Sam Haggerty Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Cubs - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Monday, Sam Haggerty (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Seattle Mariners play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Guardians.
Sam Haggerty Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Sam Haggerty At The Plate
- Haggerty is hitting .167 with a walk.
- Haggerty has had a hit in a game twice this season, in six games played, but it was a single hit each time.
- In six games played this year, he has not homered.
- Haggerty has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored in one of six games.
Sam Haggerty Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|1
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow four home runs (0.5 per game), the fewest in the league.
- Smyly (0-1) takes the mound for the Cubs to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while allowing hits.
