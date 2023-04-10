Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Cubs - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Teoscar Hernandez -- 2-for-6 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the hill, on April 10 at 7:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-6 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Guardians.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .184 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk.
- This year, Hernandez has recorded at least one hit in five of 10 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one of 10 games, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
- Hernandez has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|3
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.9 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up four home runs (0.5 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Smyly (0-1) pitches for the Cubs to make his second start of the season.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while surrendering hits.
