The Seattle Mariners and Tom Murphy, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time in action, battle Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Tom Murphy At The Plate (2022)

Murphy hit .303 with two doubles, a home run and eight walks.

Murphy picked up a base hit in seven of 14 games last season (50.0%), with multiple hits in three of those contests (21.4%).

He homered once out of 14 games a year ago, going deep in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Murphy had an RBI in one of 14 games last season.

He crossed the plate in five of 14 games last season (35.7%), including scoring more than once in 21.4% of his games (three times).

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 5 GP 7 .400 AVG .222 .526 OBP .364 .467 SLG .444 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 4/4 K/BB 9/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 5 GP 9 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)