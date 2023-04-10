Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Cubs - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
After going 1-for-5 in his last game, Ty France and the Seattle Mariners take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Drew Smyly) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Guardians.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Ty France At The Plate
- France leads Seattle with 14 hits and an OBP of .383 this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 39th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.
- France is batting .318 during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- In 90.0% of his games this season (nine of 10), France has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (40.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- France has driven in a run in four games this season (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In seven games this season (70.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|3
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.9 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.06 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.5 per game).
- Smyly (0-1) gets the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.
- His last time out was in relief on Sunday when the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while allowing hits.
