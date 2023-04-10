After going 1-for-5 in his last game, Ty France and the Seattle Mariners take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Drew Smyly) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Guardians.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ty France At The Plate

  • France leads Seattle with 14 hits and an OBP of .383 this season.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 39th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.
  • France is batting .318 during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
  • In 90.0% of his games this season (nine of 10), France has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (40.0%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • France has driven in a run in four games this season (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In seven games this season (70.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 3
6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.9 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Cubs' 4.06 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.5 per game).
  • Smyly (0-1) gets the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.
  • His last time out was in relief on Sunday when the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while allowing hits.
