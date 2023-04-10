After going 1-for-5 in his last game, Ty France and the Seattle Mariners take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Drew Smyly) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Guardians.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ty France At The Plate

France leads Seattle with 14 hits and an OBP of .383 this season.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 39th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.

France is batting .318 during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

In 90.0% of his games this season (nine of 10), France has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (40.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

France has driven in a run in four games this season (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In seven games this season (70.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 3 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings