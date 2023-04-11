The Vancouver Canucks (36-36-7) will visit the Anaheim Ducks (23-45-12) -- who've lost seven straight at home -- on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

You can see the Ducks-Canucks matchup on ESPN+, BSSC, and SNP.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Canucks vs. Ducks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/19/2023 Ducks Canucks 2-1 VAN 3/8/2023 Canucks Ducks 3-2 (F/OT) VAN 11/3/2022 Canucks Ducks 8-5 VAN

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks rank 26th in goals against, allowing 287 total goals (3.6 per game) in league action.

The Canucks' 262 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 13th in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Canucks are 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Canucks have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that time.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Elias Pettersson 78 38 61 99 45 56 44.1% Jonathan Tanner Miller 79 30 48 78 46 58 55% Quinn Hughes 76 7 66 73 44 55 100% Andrei Kuzmenko 79 38 33 71 27 32 - Brock Boeser 72 17 37 54 21 23 39.2%

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks have given up 327 total goals this season (4.1 per game), 32nd in the league.

The Ducks have 201 goals this season (2.5 per game), 31st in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Ducks have claimed 40.0% of the possible points with a 0-8-2 record.

On the defensive end, the Ducks have given up 45 goals (4.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.1 goals per game (21 total) during that time.

Ducks Key Players