The Vancouver Canucks (36-37-7) go on the road against the Anaheim Ducks (23-45-12) at Honda Center on Tuesday, April 11 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, and SNP. The Ducks are on a seven-game home losing streak.

In the past 10 games, the Canucks are 5-3-2 while putting up 31 goals against 27 goals conceded. On 33 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored five goals (15.2%).

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will win the game in Tuesday's hockey action.

Canucks vs. Ducks Predictions for Tuesday

Our model for this matchup expects a final score of Canucks 4, Ducks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-150)

Canucks (-150) Computer Predicted Total: 6.8

6.8 Computer Predicted Spread: Canucks (-0.6)

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks are 13-7-20 in overtime contests as part of a 36-37-7 overall record.

Vancouver is 12-12-5 (29 points) in its 29 games decided by one goal.

In the 11 games this season the Canucks registered just one goal, they lost every time.

Vancouver has finished 3-14-0 in the 17 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering six points).

The Canucks have scored three or more goals in 50 games (33-10-7, 73 points).

In the 31 games when Vancouver has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 14-14-3 to record 31 points.

In the 35 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Vancouver is 14-17-4 (32 points).

The Canucks have been outshot by opponents 38 times, and went 19-16-3 (41 points).

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 13th 3.28 Goals Scored 2.51 31st 26th 3.63 Goals Allowed 4.09 32nd 22nd 29.7 Shots 28.3 28th 12th 30.8 Shots Allowed 39.2 32nd 12th 21.9% Power Play % 15.8% 30th 32nd 71.5% Penalty Kill % 72.4% 30th

Canucks vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and SNP

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

