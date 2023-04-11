The Vancouver Canucks (36-37-7) go on the road against the Anaheim Ducks (23-45-12) at Honda Center on Tuesday, April 11 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, and SNP. The Ducks are riding a seven-game home losing streak.

Canucks vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSSC, and SNP Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Canucks (-155) Ducks (+135) -

Canucks Betting Insights

The Canucks have gone 15-9 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, Vancouver has a 9-4 record (winning 69.2% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Canucks a 60.8% chance to win.

Canucks vs. Ducks Rankings

Canucks Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 262 (13th) Goals 201 (31st) 290 (25th) Goals Allowed 327 (32nd) 58 (12th) Power Play Goals 35 (30th) 67 (28th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 74 (30th)

Canucks Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Vancouver hit the over four times.

During their last 10 games, the Canucks have scored 0.7 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Canucks' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 262 total, which makes them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Canucks rank 25th in total goals against, allowing 3.6 goals per game (290 total) in NHL action.

The team is ranked 23rd in goal differential at -28.

