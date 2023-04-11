Canucks vs. Ducks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:46 AM AKDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Vancouver Canucks (36-37-7) go on the road against the Anaheim Ducks (23-45-12) at Honda Center on Tuesday, April 11 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, and SNP. The Ducks are riding a seven-game home losing streak.
Canucks vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and SNP
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Canucks (-155)
|Ducks (+135)
|-
Canucks Betting Insights
- The Canucks have gone 15-9 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, Vancouver has a 9-4 record (winning 69.2% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Canucks a 60.8% chance to win.
Canucks vs. Ducks Rankings
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|262 (13th)
|Goals
|201 (31st)
|290 (25th)
|Goals Allowed
|327 (32nd)
|58 (12th)
|Power Play Goals
|35 (30th)
|67 (28th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|74 (30th)
Canucks Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Vancouver hit the over four times.
- During their last 10 games, the Canucks have scored 0.7 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Canucks' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 262 total, which makes them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Canucks rank 25th in total goals against, allowing 3.6 goals per game (290 total) in NHL action.
- The team is ranked 23rd in goal differential at -28.
