The Vegas Golden Knights (49-22-9) host the Seattle Kraken (46-26-8, winners of five straight) at T-Mobile Arena. The contest on Tuesday, April 11 starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet RM, and ROOT Sports NW.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

In the past 10 contests, the Kraken have gone 7-2-1 while putting up 42 goals against 20 goals conceded. On 35 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored nine goals (25.7%).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our pick for which squad will secure the win in Tuesday's hockey action.

Kraken vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this game calls for a final score of Golden Knights 4, Kraken 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-165)

Golden Knights (-165) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-1.1)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a 46-26-8 record this season and are 9-8-17 in matchups that have needed overtime.

In the 27 games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 36 points.

This season the Kraken registered only one goal in 10 games and they've earned two points (0-8-2) in those contests.

When Seattle has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned four points (1-9-2 record).

The Kraken have scored more than two goals 55 times, earning 94 points from those matchups (45-6-4).

Seattle has scored a single power-play goal in 30 games this season and has registered 43 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 33-17-4 (70 points).

The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 23 games. The Kraken went 11-9-3 in those contests (25 points).

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 14th 3.25 Goals Scored 3.59 3rd 11th 2.79 Goals Allowed 3.06 14th 15th 31.7 Shots 30.6 20th 14th 31.1 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 18th 20.3% Power Play % 20.1% 20th 20th 76.7% Penalty Kill % 76.6% 21st

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Kraken vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet RM, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, SportsNet RM, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.