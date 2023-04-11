After going 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners face the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Hayden Wesneski) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his previous game against the Cubs.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

  • Kelenic has three doubles, a home run and two walks while hitting .300.
  • Kelenic is batting .412 with one homer during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
  • Kelenic has had a base hit in seven of nine games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of nine games, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Kelenic has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • He has scored in three games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up five home runs (0.6 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Wesneski (0-0) pitches for the Cubs to make his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
