The Seattle Mariners and Kolten Wong, who went 2-for-2 last time in action, take on Hayden Wesneski and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Cubs.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is batting .138 with four walks.
  • Wong has picked up a hit in three games this year (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not hit a home run in his nine games this season.
  • Wong has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs' 3.78 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow five home runs (0.6 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • The Cubs will look to Wesneski (0-0) in his second start this season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Monday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
