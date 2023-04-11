Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Cubs - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners and Kolten Wong, who went 2-for-2 last time in action, take on Hayden Wesneski and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Cubs.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .138 with four walks.
- Wong has picked up a hit in three games this year (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not hit a home run in his nine games this season.
- Wong has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 3.78 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow five home runs (0.6 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- The Cubs will look to Wesneski (0-0) in his second start this season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Monday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
