Tuesday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (5-4) and the Seattle Mariners (4-7) matching up at Wrigley Field (on April 11) at 7:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 victory for the Cubs.

The Chicago Cubs will give the ball to Hayden Wesneski and the Mariners will counter with Chris Flexen (0-1, 3.00 ERA).

Mariners vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 6, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have come away with two wins in the three contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Seattle has been listed as an underdog of +100 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (45 total), Seattle is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB.

Mariners pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.17 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.

